Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,796,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

