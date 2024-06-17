Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

