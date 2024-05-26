King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 94,011 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,011 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $475,899,000. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

