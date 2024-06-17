ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $67.36 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.