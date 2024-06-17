Willner & Heller LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,781,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,348,255,000 after buying an additional 428,106 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 732.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $183.66 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

