Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 3,950 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 173,801 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $4,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after buying an additional 633,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after buying an additional 95,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $47.53 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.53%.

Several research firms have commented on CM. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

