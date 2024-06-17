ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.7% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,576,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

