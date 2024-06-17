Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.47 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

