Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

