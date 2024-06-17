Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $143,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after buying an additional 187,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,356,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $296.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.69 and its 200-day moving average is $312.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.