ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $87.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

