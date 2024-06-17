ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,649 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.44 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

