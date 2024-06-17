Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Biogen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $231.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $304.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

