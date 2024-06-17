Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 548.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $94.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

