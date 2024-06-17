Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,723 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 4.4% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

