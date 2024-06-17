ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

