Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.57) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
