Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $197,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

