King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $216,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $136,630,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 104,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

