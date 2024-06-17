G999 Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00043400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

