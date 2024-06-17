Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.92

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 196922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,136 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.