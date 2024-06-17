Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $208.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $200.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

