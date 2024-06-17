McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $600.00

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $600.00 and last traded at $600.00, with a volume of 172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $589.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in McKesson by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $5,117,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $6,931,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

