Willner & Heller LLC Invests $571,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 184,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 104,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

