Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.70

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 1945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

