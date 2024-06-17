ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,181 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Knife River by 38,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $83.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($516.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

