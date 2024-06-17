Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 337,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 191,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $97.13 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Argus lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

