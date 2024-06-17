651 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,514,088,000 after buying an additional 82,652 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 295,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $425.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $428.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

