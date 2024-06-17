ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 267,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 131,535 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.