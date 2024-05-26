Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.13 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $29.50-30.00 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $873.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $1,036.98.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,185,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.