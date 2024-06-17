Objective Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWM opened at $197.82 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.78.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

