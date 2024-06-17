Objective Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.