iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $57.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.