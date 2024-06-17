Creditcoin Trading 26.9% Lower Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $158.60 million and approximately $29.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

