Willner & Heller LLC Invests $518,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $7,024,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $40.65 on Monday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

