The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,116,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 719,339 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,073,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 18.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $66,099,000 after buying an additional 52,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $8,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $177.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

