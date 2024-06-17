Gerber LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,625,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $444.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

