Willner & Heller LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $298.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

