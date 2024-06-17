NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NURO stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NeuroMetrix

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.