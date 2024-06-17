Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,654,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488,790 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Bank of America worth $1,267,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

