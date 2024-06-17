LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at LINKBANCORP

In related news, Director George Parmer bought 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,642.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,600.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LINKBANCORP news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $59,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,232 shares in the company, valued at $366,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Parmer purchased 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,642.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,600.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,427 shares of company stock worth $142,890. Corporate insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNKB. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.59. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is presently -115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNKB

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.