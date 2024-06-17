Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. TheStreet cut Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,246,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,569 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 367,099 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.04 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

