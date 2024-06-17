Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB):

6/13/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

6/10/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/3/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.

5/31/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/25/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $123.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $126.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 89,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,843. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,279,000 after acquiring an additional 944,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

