ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,978 shares of company stock worth $2,431,408 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $86.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

