Objective Capital Management LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

