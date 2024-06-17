Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY) Shares Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Cambria Trinity ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 137,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 137,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Trinity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TRTY opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $107.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Cambria Trinity ETF Profile

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

