Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.9% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 32.0% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 23.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $9,693,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.