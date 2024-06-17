Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) vs. CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Financial Contrast

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 28.07% 7.23% 2.96% CoreCivic 3.34% 5.74% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 7 6 0 2.46 CoreCivic 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus price target of $33.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.26%. CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.39%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $949.74 million 8.39 $242.18 million $1.11 29.05 CoreCivic $1.90 billion 0.68 $67.59 million $0.56 20.84

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats CoreCivic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

