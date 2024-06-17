Objective Capital Management LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Objective Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

