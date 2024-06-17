Gerber LLC Purchases Shares of 3,357 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

